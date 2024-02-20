HP Arts Honors Outstanding Educators, Arts Advocate

HP Arts recognized the district’s outstanding teachers and community arts advocate during its annual Teacher Appreciation Reception on Feb. 15.

HP Arts vice president Elaine Barden (left) presented Caroline Fischer, a second grade teacher at Bradfield Elementary, with the Arts in Education Award. PHOTO: Courtesy HP Arts

MIS/HPMS theater arts teacher Genevieve Croft was named Fine Arts Teacher of the Year. Parents have praised Croft’s dedication to inclusion and efforts to bring out talent in all her students, remarking that “this is one that students will remember forever,” HP Arts vice president Elaine Barden told attendees at the reception in the home of Sheri and Andrew Rosen.

HP Arts presented its Arts in Education Award to Caroline Fischer, a second-grade teacher at Bradfield Elementary. The Arts in Education Award is given to an educator who does not teach a fine art, but who uses art to enrich the daily experience of their students.

Barden praised Fisher for going “above and beyond to create a love of the arts.” Fisher has even hosted a student “trashion” show which features outfits that students create with recycled materials.

Brooke Inabnett received the Arts Advocate Award. PHOTO: Courtesy HP Arts

Brooke Inabnett received the Arts Advocate Award for her work as a “passionate volunteer” at University Park Elementary and supporter of the arts. Barden praised Inabnett’s four years of volunteer service, saying she has “ensured that every student is highlighted and feels proud of their artistic accomplishments.” Inabnett has worked to recruit, train, and lead other volunteers, and did not let the pandemic interrupt her service.

Other highlights included a video of students explaining why they enjoy the fine arts and expressing their gratitude to teachers. Attendees received door prizes and enjoyed tacos and chips during the event.

HP Arts funds and encourages arts enrichment and arts education at every grade level in all eight HPISD schools.