District 11 Hosts Black History of North Dallas Celebration

Dallasites gathered at Prism Center Feb. 18 for a Black History of North Dallas Celebration.

The event featured an African American history exhibition and the dedication of a conference room in memory of Dr. George Keaton Jr.

The exhibition features significant events, landmarks, and people through framed photos and descriptions for visitors to learn how African Americans have shaped the landscape of north Dallas, particularly District 11, over the decades. Descendants of most of the people featured in the exhibit were in attendance at the celebration.

The exhibit is open through February and March then will be moved to inside the Dr. George Keaton Jr. Conference Room as its permanent home. Keaton, who died Dec. 7, 2022, founded Remembering Black Dallas and dedicated his life to preserving Dallas’ Black history.

District 11 Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz described racial equity as the North Star of the City Council.

“Today, the four highest positions in our city are held by Black men and one Black woman,” Schultz said during the event. “The voices of the descendents of the first freed slaves, those brave pioneers, built North Dallas along with the thousands of people who chose Dallas as their home, drive much of the conversation at the political, cultural, and educational tables at City Hall.”

Schultz said she first learned about Black history in Dallas from a tour hosted by Keaton through a Remembering Black Dallas tour in 2018: “That experience truly changed my perspective about the work we’re doing. I had no idea that my entire childhood stomping grounds were originally Black farmland communities.”

Special guest Dr. Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” also gave remarks.

“I want each one of you in here … to make yourself a committee of one,” Lee said. ” I want you to change somebody’s mind. You know lots of people who aren’t on the same page you’re on. … If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love, and it’s up to you to do it.”

Those interested in the exhibit are urged to contact the District 11 office to schedule a time for viewing.