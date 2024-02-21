Scots Slip Past Haltom in Playoff Opener

Highland Park used a balanced attack to pass its first test in the boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday against Haltom.

The Scots held off the Buffalos 54-50 in a thrilling Class 6A Region I bi-district round matchup in Lewisville. Henry Beckett and Jordan Stribling scored 14 points apiece to pace HP, while Jacob Ariyo added 10.

The Scots (26-9) extended their winning streak to eight games, which helped them secure the No. 2 seed in District 7-6A during the regular season. They will next face a showdown with unbeaten Plano East in the area round on Friday in Coppell.

Oklahoma signee Kuol Atak tallied a game-high 16 points for Haltom (21-12), which dropped four of its last five contests.