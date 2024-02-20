Rangers Upset SGP, Longhorns Advance

Jesuit Dallas surged into the second round of the boys basketball playoffs with a 59-53 upset of South Grand Prairie on Tuesday in Carrollton.

The Rangers rebounded from back-to-back losses to end the regular season, which dropped them to the No. 4 postseason seed from District 7-6A. But they were able to pull away from the District 8-6A champions in the second half behind a balanced effort.

Michael Grant paced Jesuit with 18 points, which also got 10 points apiece from Hank Gramlich, Caleb Steger, and Tre Mergerson. Cameren Paul tallied 18 to lead the Warriors (29-7).

It was the first playoff win for the Rangers (23-9) since 2021, when they advanced to the 6A Region I final. Next up, they will face McKinney in the area round on Friday at a time and site to be determined.

In Class 5A Region II, W.T. White rolled to a 57-41 win over North Mesquite in the bi-district round on Tuesday.

Jamison Thrower scored a game-high 18 points for the Longhorns (24-6), who pulled away in the second half. WTW was the regular season champion in District 11-5A while the Stallions were the No. 4 seed from 12-5A.

WTW bounced back after an overtime loss to Woodrow Wilson in the regular-season finale. The Longhorns advance to play Prosper Walnut Grove in the second round on Friday.