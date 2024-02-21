Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Maureen Milligan, Chris Roberts, and Lance Currie. PHOTOS: Courtesy; illustration by Melanie Thornton.
News Preston Hollow Schools 

Three Candidates Run for Dallas ISD District 1 Seat

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

Three candidates will be on the ballot for the May 4 Dallas ISD District 1 race, which represents northwest Dallas and parts of Preston Hollow.

Those on the ballot are as follows:

Bob Miller, a logistics broker, filed for candidacy but told People Newspapers he will be withdrawing his application “since another neighbor is already in the race, and it would just split the vote up.”

The remaining candidates will fill out a People Newspapers questionnaire that will run on our site as the election comes closer.

