House of the Month: 1918 Olive St. #3802 – Museum Tower

The height of luxury at Museum Tower, this half-floor residence was designed by Alex Eskenasy and Josie McCarthy and built to perfection by Johnathan Sebastian. White lacquered walls and 5’’ oak floors add warmth while leading you through a space illuminated by Craig Roberts custom lighting. The chef’s kitchen features oak Bulthaup cabinetry, complemented by Wolf appliances, two convection ovens, one steam oven and a 48’’ gas range. A SubZero refrigerator and a full-height wine closet complete this culinary haven. The primary bedroom boasts breathtaking views of downtown Dallas and is equipped with remote-controlled blackout shades for privacy. The primary bath is a sanctuary of indulgence, with a soaking tub, walk-in shower with custom mosaic tile flooring, Lefroy Brooks hardware, double sinks, and a separate built-in vanity. This residence has three prime parking spaces, just across from the elevator lobby and a spacious storage unit. Schedule your tour and experience luxury redefined.

Share this article...

email Linkedin