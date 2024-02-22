Arboretum Hosts Seventh-Annual Food, Wine Festival

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host its seventh-annual Food and Wine Festival on Thursday, March 21.

Fifty local chefs will provide guests with fine dining. There will also be 100 different wines and drinks available for guests.

General admission tickets are $149 and can be purchased on the Arboretum’s website.

Chef Chair Sharon Van Meter and On Brand Hospitality’s Adrian Verdin are working together on the event.

“This is my favorite food event of the year, and if you love food or consider yourself a foodie, you need to gather some friends and join us in the most beautiful setting in Dallas,” Chef Van Meter said.

“Adding to the excitement are three chefs who have been named James Beard semifinalists and expected to attend,” Verdin added. “They include Chef Misti Norris of Petra and The Beast, Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José and Chef Regino Rojas of Purepecha. Plus, to pair with the food, we will have several dozen wineries featuring more than 100 varieties, thanks to Southern Glazers.”

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the event will last until 9 p.m.

The event will feature samples from the following:

Amor y Queso – Chef Sarah Carlock

Asian Mint – Chef Nicky Phinyawatana

Bbbop Seoul Kitchen – Chef Sandra Bussey

Bisous Bisous – Chef Andrea Meyer

Café Momentum – Chef Aaron Collins

Cane Rosso/Zolis/Thunderbird Pies

Chef Mollie G: Custom Catering – Chef Mollie Guerra

CocoaVina – Chef Sanne Bogart

Curio Kitchen + Market – Chef Chris Patrick

Dallas Culinary Company – Chef Jason McCauley

Dea – Chef Roman Murphy

Dive Coastal Cuisine – Chef Franchesca Nor

Eataly

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge – Chef Anthony Hsia

Encina – Chef Matt Balke

Fearing’s Restaurant – Chef Mike Matis

Fond – Chef Jennie Kelley

Garden Café – Chef Justin Wern

Gaylord Texan – Chef Brian “Butta” Stalters

Georgie’s – Chef RJ Yoakum (VIP)

Goodwins – Chef Jeff Bekavac

Harvest – Chef Andrea Shackelford

Humble: Simply Good Pies – Chef Sean Jett

Jelly Queens – Chef Donna Collins

José – Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (VIP)

Kessaku – Chef Hari Chan

Knife Dallas – Chef John Tesar (VIP)

La Duni Baking Studio – Chef Dunia Terselich-Borga

Low Country Quisine – Chef Jolie Oree-Bailey

Malai Kitchen – Chef Braden Wages

Molino Olōyō – Chef Olivia Lopez

Monarch – Chef Eric Dreyer (VIP)

Mozzarella Company + Empire Baking Company – Paula Lambert and Meaders Ozarow

Nena Posteria – Chef Diana Zamora

Parigi – Chef Janice Provost and Chef Joel Orsini

Petra & the Beast – Chef Misti Norris

Profound Farms – Chef Ramsey

Purepecha – Chef Regino Rojas

Quarter Acre – Chef Toby Archibald

Restaurant DeGolyer

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian – Chef Jay Valley

Slow Bone – Chef Jeffery Hobbs

Snap Kitchen – Chef Lorena Basteris

Sugar & Sage Bakery – Chef Jill Bates

Sushi Rock – Chef Mark Tungcmittrong (VIP)

Taco y Vino – Chef Jimmy Contreras

The Saint – Chef Jacob Williamson

The Sandy Pickle at The Village – Chef Nick Walker

Vestals Catering – Chef Jordan Swim

Wolfgang Puck Catering – Chef Andrew Swanson