Arboretum Hosts Seventh-Annual Food, Wine Festival
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host its seventh-annual Food and Wine Festival on Thursday, March 21.
Fifty local chefs will provide guests with fine dining. There will also be 100 different wines and drinks available for guests.
General admission tickets are $149 and can be purchased on the Arboretum’s website.
Chef Chair Sharon Van Meter and On Brand Hospitality’s Adrian Verdin are working together on the event.
“This is my favorite food event of the year, and if you love food or consider yourself a foodie, you need to gather some friends and join us in the most beautiful setting in Dallas,” Chef Van Meter said.
“Adding to the excitement are three chefs who have been named James Beard semifinalists and expected to attend,” Verdin added. “They include Chef Misti Norris of Petra and The Beast, Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José and Chef Regino Rojas of Purepecha. Plus, to pair with the food, we will have several dozen wineries featuring more than 100 varieties, thanks to Southern Glazers.”
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the event will last until 9 p.m.
The event will feature samples from the following:
Amor y Queso – Chef Sarah Carlock
Asian Mint – Chef Nicky Phinyawatana
Bbbop Seoul Kitchen – Chef Sandra Bussey
Bisous Bisous – Chef Andrea Meyer
Café Momentum – Chef Aaron Collins
Cane Rosso/Zolis/Thunderbird Pies
Chef Mollie G: Custom Catering – Chef Mollie Guerra
CocoaVina – Chef Sanne Bogart
Curio Kitchen + Market – Chef Chris Patrick
Dallas Culinary Company – Chef Jason McCauley
Dea – Chef Roman Murphy
Dive Coastal Cuisine – Chef Franchesca Nor
Eataly
Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge – Chef Anthony Hsia
Encina – Chef Matt Balke
Fearing’s Restaurant – Chef Mike Matis
Fond – Chef Jennie Kelley
Garden Café – Chef Justin Wern
Gaylord Texan – Chef Brian “Butta” Stalters
Georgie’s – Chef RJ Yoakum (VIP)
Goodwins – Chef Jeff Bekavac
Harvest – Chef Andrea Shackelford
Humble: Simply Good Pies – Chef Sean Jett
Jelly Queens – Chef Donna Collins
José – Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (VIP)
Kessaku – Chef Hari Chan
Knife Dallas – Chef John Tesar (VIP)
La Duni Baking Studio – Chef Dunia Terselich-Borga
Low Country Quisine – Chef Jolie Oree-Bailey
Malai Kitchen – Chef Braden Wages
Molino Olōyō – Chef Olivia Lopez
Monarch – Chef Eric Dreyer (VIP)
Mozzarella Company + Empire Baking Company – Paula Lambert and Meaders Ozarow
Nena Posteria – Chef Diana Zamora
Parigi – Chef Janice Provost and Chef Joel Orsini
Petra & the Beast – Chef Misti Norris
Profound Farms – Chef Ramsey
Purepecha – Chef Regino Rojas
Quarter Acre – Chef Toby Archibald
Restaurant DeGolyer
Saint Rocco’s New York Italian – Chef Jay Valley
Slow Bone – Chef Jeffery Hobbs
Snap Kitchen – Chef Lorena Basteris
Sugar & Sage Bakery – Chef Jill Bates
Sushi Rock – Chef Mark Tungcmittrong (VIP)
Taco y Vino – Chef Jimmy Contreras
The Saint – Chef Jacob Williamson
The Sandy Pickle at The Village – Chef Nick Walker
Vestals Catering – Chef Jordan Swim
Wolfgang Puck Catering – Chef Andrew Swanson