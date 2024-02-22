Saturday, February 24, 2024

Highland Park's first game of the season is Thursday at Prosper. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Today Is Opening Day for HP Baseball

Todd Jorgenson

Springlike weather should greet Highland Park when it opens the baseball season this week in the Prosper ISD tournament.

The Scots will play five games over three days in the first of three tournaments on the nondistrict schedule. The home opener will be on March 2 against Mater Dei from California.

The following weekend, HP will host the annual Scotland Yard Classic on March 7-9 before starting District 7-6A play on March 12 against Lake Highlands.

The Scots finished in third place in the district a year ago and were swept by Arlington Martin in the bi-district round of the Region I playoffs.

Among the returnees this season for HP are Max Stammel, Charlie Kinkaid, Matty Chan, Acie Hickman, Charlie Schneider, Caden Liner, Carter Flashnick, and Bryce Laczkowski.

HIGHLAND PARK BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Feb. 22at Prosper12:30 p.m.
Feb. 22Prosper Walnut Grove**3 p.m.
Feb. 23at Prosper Rock Hill11 a.m.
Feb. 24Sachse**12:30 p.m.
Feb. 24Frisco Wakeland**3 p.m.
Feb. 29Wolfforth Frenship#11:30 a.m.
Feb. 29at Flower Mound Marcus6 p.m.
March 1Queen Creek (Ariz.)^Noon
March 1Hebron^6 p.m.
March 2Mater Dei (Calif.)10 a.m.
March 7Lovejoy11 a.m.
March 7Round Rock4 p.m.
March 8Midland11 a.m.
March 8El Paso Eastwood4 p.m.
March 9Midland Legacy12:30 p.m.
March 12at Lake Highlands*7:15 p.m.
March 14Lake Highlands*7:30 p.m.
March 19Irving*7:30 p.m.
March 22at Irving*7:15 p.m.
March 23Allen11 a.m.
March 28at Jesuit*7:15 p.m.
March 30Jesuit*7:15 p.m.
April 2Richardson Berkner*7:30 p.m.
April 5at Richardson Berkner*7:15 p.m.
April 9at Irving Nimitz*7:15 p.m.
April 12Irving Nimitz*7:30 p.m.
April 13Irving MacArthur*2 p.m.
April 16at Irving MacArthur*7:15 p.m.
April 19at Richardson*7:15 p.m.
April 20Richardson*2 p.m.
April 23Richardson Pearce*7:30 p.m.
April 26at Richardson Pearce*7:15 p.m.

* — District 7-6A game

** — at Prosper

# — at Argyle

^ — at Rockwall

