Today Is Opening Day for HP Baseball

Springlike weather should greet Highland Park when it opens the baseball season this week in the Prosper ISD tournament.

The Scots will play five games over three days in the first of three tournaments on the nondistrict schedule. The home opener will be on March 2 against Mater Dei from California.

The following weekend, HP will host the annual Scotland Yard Classic on March 7-9 before starting District 7-6A play on March 12 against Lake Highlands.

The Scots finished in third place in the district a year ago and were swept by Arlington Martin in the bi-district round of the Region I playoffs.

Among the returnees this season for HP are Max Stammel, Charlie Kinkaid, Matty Chan, Acie Hickman, Charlie Schneider, Caden Liner, Carter Flashnick, and Bryce Laczkowski.

HIGHLAND PARK BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Feb. 22 at Prosper 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22 Prosper Walnut Grove** 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Prosper Rock Hill 11 a.m. Feb. 24 Sachse** 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 Frisco Wakeland** 3 p.m. Feb. 29 Wolfforth Frenship# 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at Flower Mound Marcus 6 p.m. March 1 Queen Creek (Ariz.)^ Noon March 1 Hebron^ 6 p.m. March 2 Mater Dei (Calif.) 10 a.m. March 7 Lovejoy 11 a.m. March 7 Round Rock 4 p.m. March 8 Midland 11 a.m. March 8 El Paso Eastwood 4 p.m. March 9 Midland Legacy 12:30 p.m. March 12 at Lake Highlands* 7:15 p.m. March 14 Lake Highlands* 7:30 p.m. March 19 Irving* 7:30 p.m. March 22 at Irving* 7:15 p.m. March 23 Allen 11 a.m. March 28 at Jesuit* 7:15 p.m. March 30 Jesuit* 7:15 p.m. April 2 Richardson Berkner* 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Richardson Berkner* 7:15 p.m. April 9 at Irving Nimitz* 7:15 p.m. April 12 Irving Nimitz* 7:30 p.m. April 13 Irving MacArthur* 2 p.m. April 16 at Irving MacArthur* 7:15 p.m. April 19 at Richardson* 7:15 p.m. April 20 Richardson* 2 p.m. April 23 Richardson Pearce* 7:30 p.m. April 26 at Richardson Pearce* 7:15 p.m.

* — District 7-6A game

** — at Prosper

# — at Argyle

^ — at Rockwall