Out & About: Council for Life Celebrating Life Luncheon

Council for Life held its Celebrating Life Luncheon to raise money for their 27 beneficiaries with a passion to encourage life.

The event, held Nov. 8 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, raised more than $1.3 million.

Eric Metaxas, a radio talk show host, cultural commentator, international speaker, and bestselling author, was a special guest for the event.

“The Lord wants you to be in the battle,” he said. “He has called you, he has invited you to the greatest adventure in the history of the world; to stand with him, to walk with him in the battle of good versus evil.”

Sandy Ammons and Mary Louise Binning co-chaired the luncheon. Dr. Cindy and Tony Weber were the honorary co-chairs.

“We are immensely grateful to both our Honorary and Luncheon Chairs for their generous support and leadership of Council for Life and unwavering, bold stand for Life,” CFL executive director Lee Anne Morris said.