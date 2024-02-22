Thursday, February 22, 2024

Landmark's Inwood Theatre is located at 5458 W. Lovers Lane in Inwood Village. PHOTOS: Sarah Hodges
Inwood Theatre Temporarily Closed

Landmark’s Inwood Theatre is temporarily closed and has a lock-out notice on its door.

The lease has been terminated as of Feb. 19, according to the notice posted from landlord Inwood Village.

The lease dates back to November of 1988.

An Inwood Village lease representative says they have no comment at this time. Mark Mulcahy, Landmark’s head of brand marketing to whom we were referred when we asked for comment, has not responded to our voicemail or text message.

A recording on the theater’s phone line says Inwood Theatre is temporarily closed.

Bethany Erickson, senior digital editor of our sister publication D Magazine, has more.

(READ: The Historic Inwood Theater Is Closed, at Least Temporarily)

