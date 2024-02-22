Inwood Theatre Temporarily Closed

Landmark’s Inwood Theatre is temporarily closed and has a lock-out notice on its door.

The lease has been terminated as of Feb. 19, according to the notice posted from landlord Inwood Village.

The lease dates back to November of 1988.

An Inwood Village lease representative says they have no comment at this time. Mark Mulcahy, Landmark’s head of brand marketing to whom we were referred when we asked for comment, has not responded to our voicemail or text message.

A recording on the theater’s phone line says Inwood Theatre is temporarily closed.

