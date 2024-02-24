Rangers, Longhorns Advance in Playoffs

Jesuit Dallas extended its underdog run through the Class 6A Region I boys basketball playoffs for another round on Friday.

The Rangers upset McKinney 67-50 on Friday in Denton and need just two more victories to match their surprise push to the regional final in 2021.

Jesuit scored the first 13 points of the game and led throughout, although the Lions (26-9) cut the margin to two points briefly in the second quarter. The Rangers (24-9) pulled away gradually after halftime.

Michael Grant finished with 27 points and eight rebounds to pace Jesuit, while Caleb Steger added 17 points. Tre Mergerson contributed nine points, eight rebounds, and five blocked shots.

Malek Archie had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead McKinney, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

The Rangers, who finished in fourth place in District 7-6A during the regular season, will face Lewisville in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday in Carrollton. The Farmers (30-4) eliminated Arlington Martin on Friday.

In Class 5A Region II, W.T. White rallied from a halftime deficit to put away Prosper Walnut Grove 52-45 on Friday in the area round.

Jamison Thrower scored 13 points and Jonathan Price added 10 for the Longhorns (25-6), who advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

WTW will meet The Colony on Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal Plano. The Cougars (29-5) knocked off Samuell on Friday in their second-round matchup.