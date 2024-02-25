Jesuit’s Savarese Earns Two State Medals

Jesuit Dallas senior William Savarese accumulated a pair of bronze medals at the Class 6A state swimming meet on Saturday in Austin.

Savarese was third in the boys 200 individual medley, in which Keller’s Maximus Williamson broke a meet record. He was also third in the 500 freestyle, just two seconds behind state champion Cooper Lucas of Keller.

Meanwhile, Highland Park senior Ruihan Zhu narrowly missed the podium by 0.16 seconds in the boys 100 breaststroke, placing fourth.

On the girls side, HP junior Angelina Huang was fifth in the 100 backstroke, less than a second behind champion Macey DeGroot of League City Clear Springs.