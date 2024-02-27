Older Adults Face Highest Risks of Flu Complications

Are you ready to tackle the upcoming cold and flu season head-on?

Did you know that more than 1 billion people get the seasonal flu yearly, and those 65 or older are at highest risk of complications?

Dr. Farhan Abdullah, an expert in concierge medicine serving residents at The Preston of the Park Cities luxury senior living community, has offered several strategies for staying healthy this season, including:

• Get Vaccinated: Getting a flu shot is one of the most effective ways to prevent the flu. Annual flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone, especially those at higher risk, including individuals with underlying health conditions.

• Frequent Handwashing: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places, touching surfaces, or interacting with sick individuals. If soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration can help keep your mucous membranes moist, making it harder for viruses to enter your body. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and clear broths.

• Eat a Balanced Diet: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides essential vitamins and minerals that support your immune system. Consider foods high in vitamin C, like citrus fruits, to boost your immunity.

• Regular Exercise: Engage in moderate exercise to maintain a healthy immune system. But avoid overexerting yourself, as excessive exercise can weaken your defenses.

• Adequate Sleep: Prioritize quality sleep, aiming for 7-8 hours per night. Adequate rest is vital for a robust immune system.

Abdullah practices with Curana Health, which The Preston partnered with to provide residents essential guidance on maintaining well-being.

Abdullah completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees at UAB before attending Nova Southeastern University for medical school. Upon completion, he finished his residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. He practiced as an internist in Nashville until making Dallas his home in 2019.