Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 19-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A PROLIFERATION OF PACKAGE PILFERING

A package pilferer struck twice in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue before 3:59 p.m. on Monday, but may have been disappointed by their loot. One package contained a $50 green sweater, and another a $5 bar of Irish soap.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Monday

Officers followed up on a call regarding criminal trespass at 9:03 a.m. on Stanhope Drive.

20 Tuesday

Officers made warrant arrests of a man and woman at 3:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 10:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Preston Road.

21 Wednesday

A resident reported receiving threats via social media at 2:51 p.m. The crime occurred in cyberspace, but was reported from Grassmere Lane.

Reported at 4:42 p.m. Officers were too late to stop a thief from stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from CVS in Snider Plaza, but began an investigation of the theft.

22 Thursday

Officers made an arrest for possession of a controlled substance at 3:24 a.m. in the 7400 block of Douglas Avenue.

Reported at 9:14 a.m.: A paraprofessional at Highland Park Middle School resigned due to the possession of pornography or obscene material.

23 Friday

A mischief maker broke a window on Rosedale Avenue prior to 9:59 p.m.

Officers arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated at 9:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Preston Road.

25 Sunday

A drugstore deviant stole between $100 and $750 worth of merchandise prior to 10:30 a.m. from CVS on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

Reported at 2:58 p.m.: A fraudster tried to open multiple credit cards with the information of a man in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

A sunglasses swindler took off with a pair of $800 DITA SEKTON limited editions before 3:50 p.m. from Peeper’s in Highland Park Village.

20 Tuesday

A Toyota Corolla left tracks on the grass and parkway in the 4600 block of Douglas Avenue after an accident at 2:15 p.m.

Reported at 6:08 p.m.: A package pilferer got a spicy surprise when they stole a package containing two Kinder’s spices from the front steps of a residence in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

21 Wednesday

A burglar stole a prescription bottle containing four Adderall pills from a Chevy Equinox parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue prior to 7 a.m.

A potential car thief shattered the rear driver side window of a Kia Sedan parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue prior to 7:59 a.m., but did not take anything.

A brazen burglar stole a Patagonia backpack and Intel Touchpad laptop from a Toyota Avalon parked in a gated lot in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue prior to 9:30 a.m.

Party crashers stole a $1,260 pair of Le Masque Sunglasses at 6:06 p.m. during a private party at Balmain in Highland Park Village.

22 Thursday

Prior to 8 p.m., a burglar shattered the glass on the back door of a residence in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive and stole an unknown number of items.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and engaging in organized criminal activity before 3 a.m. in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for burglarizing a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity at 4 a.m. in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

23 Friday

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Livingston Avenue at 2:45 a.m.

24 Saturday

A man was arrested for assault and public intoxication in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 11:50 p.m.

The careless driver of a Lincoln Town Car struck a post in Highland Park Village prior to 10:51 p.m.

25 Sunday

A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest at 11:53 p.m. in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.