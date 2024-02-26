Monday, February 26, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 19-25

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments
PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A PROLIFERATION OF PACKAGE PILFERING

A package pilferer struck twice in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue before 3:59 p.m. on Monday, but may have been disappointed by their loot. One package contained a $50 green sweater, and another a $5 bar of Irish soap.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Monday

Officers followed up on a call regarding criminal trespass at 9:03 a.m. on Stanhope Drive.

20 Tuesday

Officers made warrant arrests of a man and woman at 3:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 10:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Preston Road.

21 Wednesday

A resident reported receiving threats via social media at 2:51 p.m. The crime occurred in cyberspace, but was reported from Grassmere Lane.

Reported at 4:42 p.m. Officers were too late to stop a thief from stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from CVS in Snider Plaza, but began an investigation of the theft.

22 Thursday

Officers made an arrest for possession of a controlled substance at 3:24 a.m. in the 7400 block of Douglas Avenue.

Reported at 9:14 a.m.: A paraprofessional at Highland Park Middle School resigned due to the possession of pornography or obscene material.

(READ: HPMS Paraprofessional Resigns Due to Possession of Obscene Material)

23 Friday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A mischief maker broke a window on Rosedale Avenue prior to 9:59 p.m.

Officers arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated at 9:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Preston Road.

25 Sunday

A drugstore deviant stole between $100 and $750 worth of merchandise prior to 10:30 a.m. from CVS on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

Reported at 2:58 p.m.: A fraudster tried to open multiple credit cards with the information of a man in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

A sunglasses swindler took off with a pair of $800 DITA SEKTON limited editions before 3:50 p.m. from Peeper’s in Highland Park Village.

20 Tuesday

A Toyota Corolla left tracks on the grass and parkway in the 4600 block of Douglas Avenue after an accident at 2:15 p.m.

Reported at 6:08 p.m.: A package pilferer got a spicy surprise when they stole a package containing two Kinder’s spices from the front steps of a residence in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

21 Wednesday

A burglar stole a prescription bottle containing four Adderall pills from a Chevy Equinox parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue prior to 7 a.m.

A potential car thief shattered the rear driver side window of a Kia Sedan parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue prior to 7:59 a.m., but did not take anything.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A brazen burglar stole a Patagonia backpack and Intel Touchpad laptop from a Toyota Avalon parked in a gated lot in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue prior to 9:30 a.m.

Party crashers stole a $1,260 pair of Le Masque Sunglasses at 6:06 p.m. during a private party at Balmain in Highland Park Village.

22 Thursday

Prior to 8 p.m., a burglar shattered the glass on the back door of a residence in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive and stole an unknown number of items.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and engaging in organized criminal activity before 3 a.m. in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for burglarizing a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity at 4 a.m. in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

23 Friday

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Livingston Avenue at 2:45 a.m.

24 Saturday

A man was arrested for assault and public intoxication in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 11:50 p.m.

The careless driver of a Lincoln Town Car struck a post in Highland Park Village prior to 10:51 p.m.

25 Sunday

A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest at 11:53 p.m. in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Receptionist to Editor: A Journalist’s Unexpected Journey

Staff Report 0

Park Cities People Classifieds 10/21/11

People Newspapers Advertising 0

University Park Selects New Director of Public Works and Director of Engineering

Sarah Hodges 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.