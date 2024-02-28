Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Mayor and UP City Council Candidates to Run Unopposed

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

Tommy Stewart will continue his service as University Park’s mayor for two more years, and four candidates are running unopposed for seats on the city council.

Incumbents Mark Aldredge, Bob Myers, and Phillip Philbin will continue their service on the city council. University Park’s 2022 citizen of the year Melissa Rieman will also join the council. Mayor Pro Tem Liz Farley is not seeking reelection.

The mayor and four city council members serve two-year terms. The five positions are all at-large seats.

City elections are held on the first Saturday in May, and the last day to file for a place on this year’s ballot was Feb. 16.

