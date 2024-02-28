UP City Council Recognizes Community Members

The University Park City Council honored the contributions of three community members during its Feb. 20 meeting.

The council recognized Jodie Ledat for her six months of service as interim director of public works. City manager Robbie Corder praised Ledat for taking on a “critical leadership role” in University Park’s largest department. “You’re just a tremendous asset to our University Park family and to this community and to our organization,” he said.

The council recognized library director Sharon Perry Martin, who retires Feb. 29. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

“I’ve always admired the hard work you do for this city, and I really appreciate you, thank you,” Mayor Tommy Stewart added.

Ledat’s interim service ended Feb. 21 with the arrival of new director of public works Keegan Littrell.

The council also recognized University Park’s first, and only, library director Sharon Perry Martin, who will retire on Feb. 29. “Sharon was our trailblazer,” Corder said, noting that Perry Martin has “devoted her life to libraries, literacy and history.”

“The only job just about I ever wanted my whole life is to be a librarian, and to be one here has really been wonderful and been a lot of fun,” Perry Martin said, recognizing the team who work with her at the library. “And thank you for trusting me … with that brand new library.”

There will be a retirement reception for Perry Martin from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the University Park Public Library.

The council recognizes Andrew Kelley, owner of New York Sub. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

Mayor Tommy Stewart read a proclamation in appreciation of New York Sub’s 50th anniversary. The sandwich shop opened its doors at 3411 Asbury Street in February 1974, and has been a University Park staple ever since. The proclamation cited the popularity of several New York Sub sandwiches, including the French Dip sandwich, the Texas Angus hot dogs, and the Smoked Brisket Pastrami.

Stewart extended his congratulations to owner Andrew Kelley on behalf of the community, and proclaimed February 20, 2024 “New York Sub Day in University Park.”

Also at the meeting, the city council:

Amended its fiscal year 2023 pool department budget to include last summer’s increase in hourly pay for employees and to comply with new accounting standards.

Heard a petition from Hockaday student for the city council to inscribe “In God We Trust” on the wall of its courtroom.