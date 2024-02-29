HPISD Sends Message to Parents Regarding Staff Member Resignation

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Mike Rockwood sent a message to Raider parents Feb. 28 following reports that a paraprofessional at Highland Park Middle School resigned on Feb. 22 after being accused of possessing obscene material.

The message stated that public schools are limited by privacy laws in how much they can share about staff members and students. It confirmed that:

“A paraprofessional was found with an inappropriate image on campus. When this was addressed, the employee immediately resigned.”

“At no time were pornographic or inappropriate images of any kind shared amongst or available to students.”

“As of this afternoon, no charges have been filed on the former employee.”

Rockwood reassured parents that the district would notify them immediately of any incidents impacting the safety of students or staff.

A Feb. 22 University Park police report stated that the paraprofessional at HPMS resigned after meeting with administration. It categorized the potential offense under the code for pornography/obscene material.

The potential violation was classified under Sec. 21.15 of the Texas Penal Code, which includes either creating, promoting, or transmitting images of intimate areas without consent. Offenses under the section are state jail felonies.