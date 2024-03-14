Highland Park Village to Host Annual Spring Shopping Stroll

Highland Park Village will welcome the spring season with its annual shopping stroll event on March 23.

Guests are invited to celebrate spring with company and the outdoors with store discounts, pop-ups, food and drink samples, and other festivities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be activities for kids including face painting, balloon art, and a photo set up with bunnies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Spring Shopping Stroll will feature the following:

Balmain: free bouquet of roses with purchase

Brioni: free necktie with eligible purchase

Carolina Herrera: a complimentary Carolina Herrera lipstick with any ready-to-wear purchase

Christian Louboutin: photo opportunity in a branded both

La Ligne: complimentary monogram with purchase

Lela Rose: blooms from a Lela Rose rose bar and ranch waters will be available

LOEWE: complimentary beverages from a beverage cart

MARKET Highland Park: customizable charm necklace or bracelets from a Margot Ferree Jewelry charm bar

rag & bone: 20% off purchases and sample drinks from Socorro Tequila bar cart

Sadelle’s: themed menu items and treats from an outdoor beverage cart

Valentino: freshly squeezed juice from a pop-up in-store juice bar