2024 DSOL Debutante: Miss Bailey Erin Robirds

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presented Miss Bailey Erin Robirds during the 2024 Presentation Ball on Feb. 10. She is the daughter of Ms. Tracy Lynn Robirds-McMahon and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Richard Darst. She is the sister of Drew McMahon.

Bailey graduated from Reedy High School in Frisco in 2021. She is currently a junior at Texas Christian University, pursuing a degree in English with a minor in Business. Bailey is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and the TCU Polo Team. After graduation, she hopes to work in business development in real estate or, possibly, attend law school.

As a polo player with TCU and Prestonwood Polo Club, Bailey enjoys traveling during the polo season and traveling to the beach for family vacations. Favorite sunny spots include Seaside in Florida, Jamaica, Mexico, Punta Cana, and The Bahamas. Bailey is also a dedicated volunteer and her favorite experiences have been on the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s with her sorority sisters. She is proud of the impact they make, raising over $100,000 in her chapter alone. Other philanthropic causes she works hard for include Inherit the Earth, Gerontology, and the Maine Sea Coast Mission. In her spare time, Bailey spends time with horses and takes long walks with her dog. She enjoys fashion and reading.

