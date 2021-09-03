Finally, a Friday Food Round Up

After almost a month in the mountains of Western North Carolina where I ate lots of cheddar cheese biscuits, pimento cheese, and fresh Rainbow Trout, visited several of the more than 50 local breweries, and hunkered down during Tropical Storms Fred and Ida, I’m back in the game. Here’s a quick round up of places to eat and things to do.

Thunderbird Station, the iconic Deep Ellum bar and diner is celebrating its first birthday this month and will now serve brunch every Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. There’s a massive 5,400-square-foot patio and indoor seating but, more importantly, perhaps, they now serve a brunch Frito Pie which is the classic dish topped with a fried egg.

If waking up on the weekends is hard, try their Happy Hour which is Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday noon-3 p.m. with frosty $3 draft beers and $5 Peel Outs, the signature Push-Up Pop-inspired frozen cocktail.

Thunderbird Station is located at 3400 Commerce Street at 2nd Avenue near Deep Ellum. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday 4 p.m.-midnight, Friday 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday noon-2 a.m. and Sunday noon-midnight for those 21 years and older

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge at HALL Arts Hotel has a few new menu items to check out. For breakfast, try the WOW – Waffle of the Week, which is Chef Dan Landberg’s choice using the freshest seasonal ingredients available at the time. For dinner, check out the Red Miso Pork Ribeye. Ellie’s is a great restaurant and a perfect pre-Art’s District-event dinner spot.

Truluck’s has the ultimate exclusive on an extraordinary fish. The Ora King TYEE Salmon is only harvested for three months out of the year and is considered the best salmon money can buy. The flavor is full, rich, and pronounced with a buttery, almost silky texture and large, soft flakes. Truluck’s will serve a 10 oz. portion served pan-seared, brushed with lemon garlic butter, and finished with Maldon sea salt for $­­99 only during September.

Dakota’s Steakhouse is reopening on Monday, September 13 and you can reserve your spot now on OpenTable. In addition to the fabulous steakhouse fare prepared by Chef Ji Kang, you can try the Lobster & King Crab Rigatoni or traditional Beef Wellington, and for lunch, you can order Steak Frites priced at $19.84, the year Dakota’s first opened.

Chef Kang has enhanced Dakota’s beloved steak and seafood menu by introducing new entrées and adding twice as many side dishes than typically offered at steakhouses, like broccolini, roasted parsnip, and Yukon potato puree.

If you’re new to Dallas or have just never been to Dakota’s, you need to check it out. It’s iconic.

Elephant East will open in the Harwood District this fall, serving Pan-Asian food inspired by the heritage, life, and adventure from Bangkok to Bali. Harwood also has Mercat, Harwood Arms, and Te Deseo, among other restaurants, and their team has done a great job of bringing world cuisine to their corner of Dallas. (Thanks, y’all!)

Electric Shuffle is coming to Dallas via London and it’s going to be so fun. This concept infuses technology into the old-school game of finesse. Each shuffleboard table can host 16 friends playing at once with a feeling akin to a ‘craps table’. The concept will serve elevated cuisine and drinks in a beautiful setting that’s perfect for couples and small groups and can accommodate large parties of up to 500. I literally can’t wait to check this out – who wants to come with me when it opens in October?



One of the most storied German festivals in Texas, Addison’s Oktoberfest will take place September 16 – 19. You can buy tickets here.

Grapevine’s Harvest Hall in the Hotel Vin is recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by displaying a 21’x21’ quilt featuring the faces of the nearly 2,700 victims of the attacks. The flag was created by Hearts & Hands of America. Never forget.

Sidecar Social presents a series of tribute shows that will make for some fun Saturday nights in September. Starting with Reputation: A Taylor Swift Experience on Saturday, September 4 at 9 p.m., then The Velcro Pygmies on Friday, September 17, and Just Like Pink (P!NK) on Saturday, September 25. Tickets for each event are on sale at sidecarsocoal.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit sidecarsocial.com/events.