Could HP Cap Turnaround with 7-6A Title?

Having already solidified a playoff spot, Highland Park is now chasing a District 7-6A boys soccer title.

It’s been an impressive first season with the Scots for new head coach Scott Turner, who took over a team that missed postseason play a year ago in the same alignment.

HP earned a 4-1 victory at Richardson Berkner on Friday. The Scots (18-1-3, 11-1-3) have won seven straight games overall and have scored a district-best 35 goals in 15 league games.

They are unbeaten this season against fellow playoff contenders Irving and Jesuit Dallas, and have one regular-season game remaining on March 19 against Lake Highlands — the only team to beat HP all season.

If they avenge that 3-1 defeat from a month ago, the Scots likely will secure the league championship and a top seed in the upcoming Region I playoffs, which begin in late March.

Meanwhile, the HP girls clinched a district crown with a 4-0 shutout of Berkner in the 7-6A finale on Friday at Highlander Stadium. The Lady Scots (17-3-3, 12-1-1) will host Rockwall in nondistrict action on March 21 before the start of the Region I playoffs.