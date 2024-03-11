Goar Park Improvements Could Come With a New Name

University Park staff shared feedback from community committees on improvements to Goar Park and the possibility of changing its name to ‘Centennial Park’ during a March 5 city council meeting.

Committee members favored renaming the park ‘Centennial Park,’ with signage or an element within the park recognizing the Goar Park name. They preferred a lower height gazebo to better accommodate a ramp, assistant city manager Shanna Sims-Bradish told the council.

The committees liked the other proposed improvements to Goar Park, including relocating the park’s restrooms, adding signage in coordination with the Centennial Tree, time capsule and other celebration markers, and enhancing the connections to Turtle Creek, she said.

Director of parks and recreation Sean Johnson told the council that the Centennial Tree, a Shumard red oak, will be planted on March 13, and that a donor was interested in possibly underwriting the gazebo portion of the park. The city could call a meeting of its Public Facilities Naming Committee to get its opinion on renaming the park later in March or in early April.

Mayor Pro Tem Liz Farley and council member Mark Aldredge said they liked the gazebo. Farley added that city staff should consider noise when making creek side improvements, and should add changing tables to the bathrooms.

In other business, the city:

Approved a one-year extension of its janitorial contract with Regent Services.

Cancelled the May 4, 2024 general election since there are no contested elections for any open positions.