File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 4-10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: 

A TRIO OF CVS THEFTS

It was a rough week to be a CVS in University Park. Before 4:20 p.m. on Friday, crooks stole between $100 and $750 of property from the CVS in Snider Plaza. The same day, items worth between $750 and $2,500 were taken prior to 7:21 p.m. from the CVS on Preston Road. On Saturday, officers issued a citation at 4:32 a.m. due to a theft reported at the CVS on Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

Reported at 9:24 a.m.: A business owner reported receiving anti-Jewish harassing messages at a gas station on Lovers Lane.

A joyrider stole a vehicle sometime before 1:19 p.m. from in front of a home on Rosedale Avenue.

A hacker stole between $2,500 and $30,000 from the Coinbase account of a resident of Amherst Street.

5 Tuesday

Reported at 3:45 p.m.: A fraudster forged a credit card using the identity of a man on Binkley Avenue.

6 Wednesday

Reported at 5:39 p.m.: Officers arrested a trespasser with outstanding warrants in the 4400 block of Hyer Avenue.

A brazen burglar broke into a restaurant in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane prior to 10:58 p.m.

8 Friday

A greedy thief broke the right front window of a Toyota SUV parked on Mockingbird Lane and stole property inside it prior to 12:55 p.m.

Reported at 2:18 p.m.: A fraudster stole the identifying information of an elderly resident on Purdue Street.

A public drunkard was arrested at 6:18 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pickwick Lane.

A backyard bandit stole between $100 and $750 in property from an open garage on University Boulevard prior to 10:07 p.m.

9 Saturday

A mischief maker broke a window at Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburger on Lovers Lane prior to 12:27 a.m.

Reported at 3:44 a.m.: A drunkard who broke into Hudson House was arrested in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane.

A joyrider stole an unlocked vehicle from Preston Center Plaza prior to 5:27 p.m.

10 Sunday

An intruder broke the glass door of a home on San Carlos Drive prior to 10:12 a.m.

Reported at 1:14 p.m.: A bold burglar broke into a vehicle parked overnight at La Madeleine on Mockingbird Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

A stealthy thief broke into the Highland Park swimming pool complex in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue prior to 8:53 a.m., but did not steal anything.

A pool pump pilferer struck at a home in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive prior to 1:37 p.m.

5 Tuesday

Reported at 11:54 a.m.: A burglar broke into a Land Rover Range Rover parked in the Shops of Highland Park between 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 and stole a backpack containing Beats headphones, a blue leather LUCRIN computer sleeve, and a Microsoft Surface Laptop.

7 Thursday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a 34-year-old man at 8:38 p.m. in the 5200 block of Eton Avenue.

8 Friday

Reported at 7:30 a.m.: a 35-year-old man was taken into custody after resisting his arrest for public drunkenness in Highland Park Village.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman at 7:29 p.m. for public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

9 Saturday

Before 1 a.m., a carjacker stole a Lexus IS 300 parked in Highland Park Village.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old woman for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 at 2:12 p.m. in Highland Park Village.

Reported at 5:55 p.m.: A pool pump poacher struck at a home in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue.

Officers arrested a man for public intoxication at 9:11 p.m. in Highland Park Village.

Officers made a drunk driving arrest of a woman at 9:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of Preston Road.

10 Sunday

Officers arrested a 29-year-old man for possession of a controlled substance at 4:12 p.m. at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Fairway Avenue.

