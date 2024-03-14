No Dramatic Changes for Rangers, Longhorns, Panthers

District pairings for next two years will renew rivalries while creating new matchups

As other schools brace for dramatic changes in every biennial UIL realignment cycle, Jesuit Dallas and its rivals have embraced stability.

The Rangers learned on Feb. 1 that they will remain part of roughly the same Class 6A district alignment for the next two years.

Their opponents in District 7-6A will include three Irving ISD schools (Irving, MacArthur, and Nimitz) along with four from Richardson ISD — Lake Highlands, Richardson, Berkner, and Pearce.

That’s identical to each of the past four seasons with the exception of Highland Park, which formed a nine-team district in 2022 and 2023 but dropped back to Class 5A for next year. Jesuit has made the playoffs every year with this grouping.

The Rangers are back in Region I, with potential postseason matchups again looming with a district comprised of schools from Arlington and Grand Prairie in District 8-6A.

The alignment will be the same for basketball and baseball. Alignment for other sports such as soccer, tennis, wrestling, and swimming will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In Class 5A, W.T. White will look to continue its forward momentum in football as part of District 6-5A Div. I, which appears to give the Longhorns a favorable path to postseason play.

The Longhorns are paired for the next two years in District 6-5A with Bryan Adams, Molina, Sunset, Carrollton Creekview, Carrollton Newman Smith, Carrollton R.L. Turner, North Mesquite, and West Mesquite. WTW has made three consecutive postseason appearances.

Meanwhile, Hillcrest will remain in 5A Div. II in District 5-5A in a league comprised entirely of Dallas ISD rivals. District opponents for the Panthers will include Adamson, Thomas Jefferson, Samuell, Seagoville, Spruce, Woodrow Wilson, and perennial powerhouse South Oak Cliff.

Shifting from a 10-team alignment to an eight-team league should provide some relief for Hillcrest, which has narrowly missed postseason play during each of the past two seasons.

Since there are no divisional splits in other sports, the 5A alignment is different for other sports including basketball, volleyball, baseball, and softball.

WTW and Hillcrest will be part of District 13-5A in those sports, which should be especially challenging in boys basketball. The group includes Adamson, Thomas Jefferson, Molina, South Oak Cliff, Sunset, and Dallas charter school Faith Family Academy — which has won back-to-back state championships at the 4A level and is opting up to 5A for this next alignment cycle.