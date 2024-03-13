Wednesday, March 13, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Bachman Lake. File photo courtesy Susanna Brown.
News Preston Hollow 

Adult Male’s Body Found Floating in Bachman Lake

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

A man’s body was reportedly recovered after it was found floating in Bachman Lake on March 10, WFAA reported.

Dallas Police told People Newspapers that officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to Webb Chapel Extension and Bachman Drive. A preliminary investigation determined an adult male had been found dead.

“This is being investigated as an unexplained death and will be documented on case number 039544-2024,” public information officer Jennifer Pryor said.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

TCA’s New Head of School Returns to His Alma Mater

Maria Lawson 0

DPD: One Dead After Shootout in 4400 Block of Lemmon Avenue

Rachel Snyder 0

Cindy Brinker Simmons Earns Highest ITA Award

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.