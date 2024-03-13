Adult Male’s Body Found Floating in Bachman Lake

A man’s body was reportedly recovered after it was found floating in Bachman Lake on March 10, WFAA reported.

Dallas Police told People Newspapers that officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to Webb Chapel Extension and Bachman Drive. A preliminary investigation determined an adult male had been found dead.

“This is being investigated as an unexplained death and will be documented on case number 039544-2024,” public information officer Jennifer Pryor said.