Scheffler Extends Win Streak at Players

It appears that 2024 might be the best year yet in Scottie Scheffler’s still young yet highly accomplished professional golf career.

Scheffler fired a final-round 64 — or eight-under par — on Sunday to win The Players Championship at the daunting TPC Sawgrass stadium course in northern Florida.

Not only did the former Highland Park standout become the first player to ever repeat as champion of the PGA Tour’s unofficial “fifth major,” but he earned his second victory in as many weeks. Scheffler scored a five-shot victory just seven days earlier at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

His win at The Players was by a single stroke over Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Brian Harman. Clark also was the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer.

Scheffler remains atop both the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking. He has six top-10 finishes in seven starts so far this year. And that comes on the heels of winning his final 2023 event, the Hero World Challenge, in December in the Bahamas.

Scheffler will be among the favorites next month at the Masters, where he won his first major title in 2022.