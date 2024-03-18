UP Child Killed, Family Injured in Crash near Oklaunion

Molly Mullens, a third grader at University Park Elementary School, was killed and other family members injured March 16 when their SUV was struck head-on by a vehicle that crossed a highway median in rainy conditions.

Michael and Marissa Mullens and their three children were driving on US 70 (287) near Oklaunion when the driver of a Honda Odyssey lost control, went over a cable barrier and through a grassy median, and crashed into their SUV. A third car unable to avoid the wreck also hit the Mullens’ vehicle, according to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Oklaunion is an unincorporated community near the Texas-Oklahoma border about 42 miles northwest of Wichita Falls.

Michael and Marissa Mullens and their teenage sons, Connor and Sean, were in stable condition March 17 after arriving at local hospitals in critical condition, DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez said. But nine-year-old Molly was killed in the crash.

All the members of the Mullens family were wearing seatbelts, according to the DPS report.

University Park Elementary Principal Kim Banuelos shared her thoughts on Molly in a letter emailed to HPISD families. “Molly exemplified joy and kindness in our school,” Banuelos said. “Her enthusiasm for life and learning was noticeable, and she had a remarkable way of making each day brighter for everyone around her. Molly’s absence will be deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

The district’s message described Molly as “a radiant presence in her family and within our community. She was known for her infectious laughter, boundless curiosity, and unwavering kindness, which touched the hearts of everyone she met. She embodied the joy of learning and the spirit of generosity we cherish in our District.”

The family’s Goldendoodle, which was traveling with them, was located and did not need medical care, Gutierrez said.

Three occupants of the other vehicles were transported to local hospitals, and the driver of the Honda Odyssey that struck the Mullens’ vehicle was also killed in the crash, according to the DPS report. Gutierrez said that DPS is continuing to investigate the crash scene.