Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Preservation Park Cities' annual car show will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burleson Park on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Courtesy Preservation Park Cities
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Park Cities Car Show to Return on April 20

Grace Chandler 0 Comments , ,

Preservation Park Cities will welcome all auto enthusiasts and lovers of the outdoors to its annual car show in Burleson Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration to show a vehicle is $30 per car or truck, and $25 per motorcycle. Click HERE or email [email protected] to register for the event. Online registration will end at 10 a.m. on April 20.

The car show is one of three annual fundraisers that benefit Preservation Park Cities, which exists to celebrate and promote the preservation of Park Cities architecture, history, aesthetics, and cultural traditions. Visit preservationparkcities.org for more information.

