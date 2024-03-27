Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 18-24
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FEDEX FAIL
A thief dressed like a FedEx employee stole merchandise from a NorthPark Center retail store around 3:47 p.m. March 20.
18 Monday
A burglar entered a van, stole property, and fled the scene around 4 p.m. in the 6500 block of Norway Road.
A man was assaulted at an unprovided time in the 6600 block of Longfellow Drive.
At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at a home in the 8600 block of Glencrest Lane.
19 Tuesday
A thief was caught driving a stolen vehicle around 2:23 a.m. in the 7800 block of the Dallas North Tollway.
Reckless damage was reported around 5:29 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.
20 Wednesday
Reported around 3:43 p.m.: theft by deception in the 5000 block of Purdue Avenue.
A man’s car was stolen from The Hockaday School’s parking lot at an unprovided time.
A burglar stole a woman’s car at an unprovided time in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.
A woman was assaulted at an unprovided time in the 4400 block of Taos Road.
21 Thursday
An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 2:20 a.m. at 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village.
22 Friday
An intoxicated trespasser, who grabbed a woman’s throat, resisted arrest by refusing to give police their hands around 8:16 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.
23 Saturday
Unauthorized use of a man’s vehicle was reported around 7:39 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
Reported around 8:15 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 10000 block of Inwood Road.
A thief stole a woman’s front license plate at an unprovided time in the Jesuit Dallas parking lot.
24 Sunday
Reported around 12:22 a.m.: a hit and run in the 8300 block of Inwood Road.
Around 11:40 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in the 10500 block of Hillcrest Road.
A burglar stole property from a woman’s car at an unprovided time in the 6000 block of Northaven Road.