Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 18-24

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FEDEX FAIL

A thief dressed like a FedEx employee stole merchandise from a NorthPark Center retail store around 3:47 p.m. March 20.

18 Monday

A burglar entered a van, stole property, and fled the scene around 4 p.m. in the 6500 block of Norway Road.

A man was assaulted at an unprovided time in the 6600 block of Longfellow Drive.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at a home in the 8600 block of Glencrest Lane.

19 Tuesday

A thief was caught driving a stolen vehicle around 2:23 a.m. in the 7800 block of the Dallas North Tollway.

Reckless damage was reported around 5:29 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

20 Wednesday

Reported around 3:43 p.m.: theft by deception in the 5000 block of Purdue Avenue.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A man’s car was stolen from The Hockaday School’s parking lot at an unprovided time.

A burglar stole a woman’s car at an unprovided time in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

A woman was assaulted at an unprovided time in the 4400 block of Taos Road.

21 Thursday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 2:20 a.m. at 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village.

22 Friday

An intoxicated trespasser, who grabbed a woman’s throat, resisted arrest by refusing to give police their hands around 8:16 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.

23 Saturday

Unauthorized use of a man’s vehicle was reported around 7:39 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Reported around 8:15 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 10000 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole a woman’s front license plate at an unprovided time in the Jesuit Dallas parking lot.

24 Sunday

Reported around 12:22 a.m.: a hit and run in the 8300 block of Inwood Road.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Around 11:40 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in the 10500 block of Hillcrest Road.

A burglar stole property from a woman’s car at an unprovided time in the 6000 block of Northaven Road.