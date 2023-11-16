Bachendorf’s, Louis Vuitton Expand Galleria Dallas Stores

Fine jeweler Bachendorf’s and French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton recently expanded their Galleria Dallas locations.

Bachendorf’s newly renovated, 7,000-square-foot space next to Gucci opened Nov. 10 with an enhanced bridal atelier and Rolex shop-in-shop. Bachendorf’s will feature a collection of brands, including David Yurman, Roberto Coin, Cartier, Breitling, and more. The company has had a presence at Galleria Dallas since 1985.

Louis Vuitton doubled its Galleria Dallas footprint ​​on level 1 at Center Court next to Macy’s and offers everything from men’s and women’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, and ready-to-wear to shoes, travel, and watches. The façade features a custom-built “flower blade’ design concept featuring a series of metal blades with polished edges constructed to create a composition of the Maison’s signature monogram flower. Interior walls will be finished in custom millwork panels or specially selected wallpaper with art and furniture throughout the space, including original artwork by Isadora Capraro. The store opens Nov. 17.

