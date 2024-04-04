Thursday, April 4, 2024

Christina Eubanks, Linda Secrest, and Kathleen Gibson. PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron
Out & About: JLD Sustainer of the Year Reception

Maria Lawson

The Junior League of Dallas celebrated its Sustainer of the Year, Kathleen Gibson, at a reception Feb. 29 at Kathy and Harlan Crow’s home.

Friends, family, and JLD members gathered to honor Gibson and her accomplishments over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres.

JLD Milestones Luncheon co-chair Linda Secrest welcomed guests and thanked sponsors before introducing Sustainer president Candace Winslow, who detailed Gibson’s commitment to the Junior League and personal and professional endeavors.

(READ: JLD Names Kathleen Gibson Sustainer of the Year)

Gibson will be recognized at the April 5 Milestones Luncheon at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

