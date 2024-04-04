Out & About: JLD Sustainer of the Year Reception

The Junior League of Dallas celebrated its Sustainer of the Year, Kathleen Gibson, at a reception Feb. 29 at Kathy and Harlan Crow’s home.

Friends, family, and JLD members gathered to honor Gibson and her accomplishments over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres.

JLD Milestones Luncheon co-chair Linda Secrest welcomed guests and thanked sponsors before introducing Sustainer president Candace Winslow, who detailed Gibson’s commitment to the Junior League and personal and professional endeavors.

Gibson will be recognized at the April 5 Milestones Luncheon at the Omni Dallas Hotel.