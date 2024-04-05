University Park Announces Centennial Art and Essay Contest Winners

The winners of University Park’s Centennial art contest include works that highlight the beauty of city parks and bridges, depict life in 1924, and imagine a city of the future, complete with moving streets and water slides.

The winning artwork is on display at city hall during April, and a photo of the grand prize artwork will be included in the Centennial time capsule. Other art submissions are on display at the University Park Public Library.

Click HERE to read the first prize essay in the city’s Centennial essay contest. The winning essay is available on University Park’s website, and a copy of it will also be included in the time capsule.

The Centennial art contest was open to students in grades kindergarten through 12, and fourth through 12thgraders could enter the essay contest. Artwork and essays were judged by a panel of Centennial Celebration committee members.

Sophia Price won the art contest’s grand prize and first prize in the high school division. Centennial essay contest winners were Elise Neuhoff (first prize), William McMullin (second prize), and Devon Schumacher (third prize).

The works of other art contest winners are: top row (left to right): Emily Wang (second prize – high school), Evie Curnes (second prize – elementary school), Peyton Smith (third prize – high school), Sophia Sutton (fourth prize – high school); bottom row (left to right): Walker Edison (second prize – intermediate/middle school), Estella Chan (third prize – intermediate/middle school), Alina Manhas (first prize – intermediate/middle school), Shelton Kobler (first prize – elementary school).