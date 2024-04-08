Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Eliot Raffkind, Dawn Blankenship, Reid Walker, and Joanna Clarke. PHOTOS: Kelly Alexander, Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, and Nate Rehlander
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Community Partners of Dallas Chick Lit Luncheon

Maria Lawson

More than 1,000 Community Partners of Dallas supporters attended Community Partners of Dallas’ 18th-annual Chick Lit Luncheon March 22 at the Hilton Anatole.

The event featured a conversation between NBC5’s Laura Harris and actress and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson.

Cathy James and Lisa Ogle chaired the event, and Christine McKenny was the honorary chair.

Community Partners of Dallas honored Capital for Kids with the Paige McDaniel Partners for Children Award for its commitment to the community’s philanthropic needs and years of service meeting the needs of abused and neglected children through Community Partners of Dallas.

