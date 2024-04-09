Travel: Spectacular Sphere Summons Dallasites to Vegas Again

It seemed like Vegas had all that entertainment had to offer until an enormous spherical sensation captured the attention of luxury Las Vegas travelers in need of a fantastic new fix.

Rooms at the Wynn Tower Suites start at $339, which includes a private entrance into and out of the resort and other heightened amenities. (PHOTO: Robert Miller)

The venue, which features state-of-the-art entertainment visuals, has gotten off to an exciting start. Will you be the next guest to step inside the futuristic fantasia? If so, here’s how to turn your Sin City trip into a royal flush.

Getting there: Getting to Las Vegas has never been easier. While Southwest and American Airlines offer multiple nonstops to McCarran International Airport (LAS) daily, I vote for hopping aboard JSX for a more private, hassle-free journey.

Where to Stay: Deciding where to stay in Vegas is like taking a personality quiz. Are you into five-star luxury and being accompanied by a golfer who can’t stomach the thought of a weekend without squeezing a round in? Book one of the Wynn’s Tower Suites. Do you cringe at the thought of smoky casinos and covet carrying knowledge of all that’s new and hip with your friend group? I present to you Fontainebleau Las Vegas, offering a fresh take on the city with its 1,300 slot machines, 3,644 rooms, and 55,000-square-foot spa.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ striking Bleau Bar is the ideal way to begin any trip to Sin City. (PHOTO: Mark Mediana)

Where to Eat: Leave your diets at home. Las Vegas is a place to explore the latest and greatest dining trends from around the globe. Is snagging that impossible reservation your specialty? I present to you Delilah — a modern-day supper club inspired by the earliest showrooms of the 1950s. And while everyone in Vegas hopes it’s their lucky day, you’re going to need it if you’re getting a table here. I wanted to report that it wasn’t worth the hassle, but the vibes inside were elite. However, my best bites on a recent trip came from LPM inside The Cosmopolitan. This Mediterranean restaurant features fresh ingredients and a vibrant cocktail menu inspired by Jean Cocteau. Want your night of partying to begin and end at dinner? Two words: Papi Steak. It’s your one stop shop for cocktails, cuisine, and club feels.

What to Do: While a concert at the Sphere is obviously in vogue right now — upcoming shows include Dead & Company and Phish — there is never a shortage of sophisticated fun. Some new happenings that may pique your interest include the reimagined Awakening at the Wynn or Christina Aguilera at Voltaire at the Venetian. Want my pick for nice casinos that have less smoke than usual? Encore and Fontainebleau, it is.

While dinner and a show are always the way to go, I like to end my trips to Vegas by booking a long massage before my flight as a gentle hug to myself returning to reality.