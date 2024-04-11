Scots Name Captains for Football Season

A quintet of team captains will lead Highland Park during the 2024 football season, as voted upon by their teammates.

The group includes offensive lineman Gage Clark, linebacker Anders Corn, running back James Lancaster, linebacker Jack Morse, and defensive lineman Daniel Turner.

They also will be members of the team’s player committee alongside teammates Sam Montgomery, Bryce Laczkowski, Jackson McGinley, Brady Ray, Will Ogle, Jack Steed, and Paxton Smith.

The Scots finished 11-2 last season and fell to Southlake Carroll in the third round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. HP will compete in Class 5A Division I for the next two years.

The Scots will begin their annual spring practice schedule on April 29, culminating with the team’s annual public scrimmage on May 16 at Highlander Stadium.

HP head coach Randy Allen will begin his 26th campaign at the helm in August. The Scots will open the regular season on Aug. 29 at Rockwall-Heath. The six-game District 7-5A Div. I slate gets underway on Sept. 27 against Tyler.