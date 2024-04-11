Paul Claims Final Dallas Open at SMU Before Move to Frisco

Intimate event was characterized by energetic atmosphere during 3-year run in Park Cities

The brief run of ATP Tour tennis in the Park Cities is now in the past. Yet for Tommy Paul, this year’s Dallas Open could become a springboard for future success.

The American tennis star prevailed on Feb. 11 in the tournament’s final installment at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on the SMU campus.

Paul defeated American upstart Marcos Giron in a three-set thriller in the singles final before a packed house at the most intimate venue on the Tour — making it a favorite of both players and fans since relocating to Dallas from New York in 2022.

“It’s been some years since I lifted a trophy, and to do it here in Dallas felt really, really good. It was an awesome week here,” Paul said. “I had so much fun and felt so relaxed here, but at the same time, it was pretty electric on the court.”

In the final, Paul won a tiebreak in the first set before Giron rallied to even the match. Paul took control of the third set with an early break. He had two aces and won 77% of his service points in the decisive set.

“That was a pretty unbelievable match,” Paul said after winning his first title since November 2021, and his first ever on American soil. “Best final I’ve ever played.”

Paul, a Florida resident ranked among the top 20 players in the world, carried the momentum from Dallas into an event the following week in Delray Beach, Florida, where he was the runner-up.

The doubles final, won by the Australian tandem of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, was the last before the tournament moves from University Park to The Star in Frisco beginning in 2025 — the same year it shifts to the more prestigious ATP 500 level on the tournament calendar.

The ATP 500 designation means enhanced prize money and likely a more elite field of players. The upgrade was contingent upon finding a new venue. Tournament officials secured a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys to hold the tournament at the team’s practice facility moving forward.

The Dallas Open, which is the only indoor annual ATP event in the United States, will be one of 16 annual tournaments at the 500 level. Prize money will increase to about $2.8 million.

“We should have more tournaments in the States in general. I’m pumped for this to become a 500 (event),” Paul said. “I love the tournament and I’m sure it will be amazing.”

Officials said that despite the changes, the event will continue to offer a main-draw wildcard spot each year to the top men’s tennis player from SMU.