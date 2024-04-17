Alan H. Rose – 20 Under 40

Communities Foundation of Texas

Alan Rose has worked for the Texas Rangers, WFAA, and now Communities Foundation of Texas.

At CFT, he’s the senior manager of marketing and communications.

“My favorite part about my role at CFT is North Texas Giving Day and the impact donors make in our community supporting over 3,200 nonprofits,” Rose said.

He’s always had a knack for creating content and helping others. Growing up, he would make videos starring his friends, family, and sometimes himself.

“Living with him for a year really taught me to come out of my shell, be myself, create my own opportunities, and seize happiness,” Rose said. “After that, I really turned my passions into action through school involvement, leadership opportunities, and my volunteering efforts.”

Rose, a third-generation Highland Park Scot, has lived in the Park Cities since he was 3 years old and recently graduated from Leadership University Park.

His passion for volunteering stems from a desire to be part of positive change. He serves as the Highland Park Alumni Association’s board of directors vice president and as former chair of the Distinguished Alumni Awards Committee. He’s also involved with Broadway Dallas, where he has served as chair of the advisory board for the last four years and in other capacities.

What (or who) motivated you to get involved in the community?

My grandparents motivated me to become involved in the community through their actions. They always put others before themselves and enjoyed learning, growing, and helping throughout the community. I treasure the time I spent with them, creating memories.

Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

My vision for the future, both personally and professionally, is deeply rooted in the impact I can make on others’ lives. Over the next decade, I aspire to enrich and improve as many lives as possible.

What is your favorite local restaurant or shop?

While I have many local favorites, my absolute top spot is JD’s Chippery. They’ve more or less known me by name since sixth grade. I absolutely love taking my 3.5-year-old son, Paxton, with me. He asks to go many days after school and enjoys ordering for our entire family.

How do you motivate yourself and others?

I find motivation in authenticity — being genuinely myself. My approach to inspiring others centers around sharing who I truly am, both in my personal and professional life. I believe in the power of mentoring, offering insights from my own experiences while emphasizing the importance of individuality.

What was your first job and what did you learn from it?

My very first job was helping Dallas Community Television with a summer video camp; however, I really consider my “first job” to be when I was a summer day camp counselor. This was a role I found so rewarding that I returned for multiple summers. Primarily assisting with the 3-year-old camp classes, I thoroughly enjoyed contributing to the children’s summer experiences and daily enrichment. Once I arrived at SMU, I began a period of four years where I held a few different internships, sometimes juggling multiple opportunities at once. A week after my freshman year, I began a four-year internship with the Texas Rangers. Throughout that time, I also secured an internship with the Dallas Cowboys and became the inaugural intern for “Jody Dean and the Morning Team” on 98.7 KLUV. I proactively reached out to this high-profile radio show, and they welcomed me for the summer once confirming that I actually wanted to arrive at the studio before 5 a.m. multiple times a week. That summer, I balanced early mornings at KLUV with spending most of the rest of the day at the ballpark in Arlington. These experiences not only fueled my passion but also taught me the value of taking initiative. It was from these successes that I really developed my mantra of “Create your own opportunities!

What’s on your bucket list?

I’ve been very fortunate to have many fun and unique experiences, so, I prefer to think of this as a to-do list. While the list is long, a couple items on the top include:

Helping Leslie, my wife, achieve her goal of producing a children’s television show focusing on music education.

Continuing our special tradition of visiting the beach in La Jolla each summer with my parents, Leslie, and Paxton.

Attending all 30 Major League Baseball ballparks with my dad and son.

Who’s your biggest inspiration and why?

My family — grandparents, parents, wife, son, and dog — exemplifies support, empathy, and a genuine interest in not only my life but also in caring for others. They constantly have put others before themselves. They inspire me daily to stay present, engaged, and to identify ways to support others and fulfill my own heart. They truly embody the spirit of kindness and generosity, a path I’m proud to follow.

I’ve always had a strong interest in creating content and helping others. When I was growing up, I would make fun videos starring family, friends, and even myself sometimes. Occasionally, I would produce a video with two Alan’s interacting with each other. However, I had a devastating “lightbulb moment.” It didn’t really lead directly to my career, but rather how I wanted to live my life. Near the end of my freshman year of college, my amazing roommate passed away unexpectedly. He lived life with such zest. Everyone around him got to experience his fun-loving, friendly, and kind personality. Living with him for a year really taught me to come out of my shell, be myself, create my own opportunities and seize happiness. After that, I really turned my passions into action through school involvement, leadership opportunities and through my volunteering efforts.

What’s a fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you?

I once appeared on The Price is Right. I love ’50s/’60s/’70s sitcoms. I’ve driven a decommissioned ambulance. I love listening to music on a 1950s jukebox with family and on my own. I collect signed baseballs by entertainers. I enjoy creating my own game shows. I once caught a Nolan Ryan fastball.

What would you tell an 18-year-old you?

Don’t be afraid to be yourself. Listen to others but be confident. Never stop learning. Create your own opportunities.

What advice do you have for other young professionals?

My advice to young professionals is simple but impactful: Don’t wait for opportunities to find you — create them for yourself. Stand up for what you believe in and don’t shy away from taking calculated risks. Listen more than you speak. Your actions will always tell a bigger story than your words. My grandfather always said, “This too shall pass,” a reminder that no matter how tough things get, they will eventually get better. This echoes the sentiment from Les Misérables that “Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise.”

Balance is crucial in life. Every significant decision will need some form of adjustment or counterbalance. Trust in yourself and commit to working hard, not just in your job but on personal growth every single day. Keep evolving. The journey never really stops, and every day is an opportunity to learn something new and to become a better version of yourself.

Above all, place a high value on experiences. The moments you create, the memories you build — these are the treasures that truly enrich your life, far more than material possessions. Prioritize making memories, seeking out new experiences, and living life to its fullest. This approach not only enriches your own life but also adds value to the lives of those around you.

Is there anything else you think we should know about you?

I’ve been very fortunate in life to have so many special memories from childhood all the way up through adulthood. One highlight was being in the clubhouse when the Texas Rangers clinched multiple playoff series wins in 2010 and 2011. I luckily got to work with some of my sports heroes growing up including Pudge Rodriguez and Chuck Morgan. I’m really proud to call North Texas home, especially being a part of this community. I’m determined to make University Park an even better place for our son.