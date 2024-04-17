Courtney Moeslein – 20 Under 40

AEG Vision

29 | Education: Baylor University

Courtney Moeslein’s interest in digital marketing started when she discovered her knack for it and learned she could make it her full-time career.

She now works as senior marketing manager at AEG Vision, a company that empowers eye care professionals by leveraging medical practices, innovation, and collaboration.

Her first job out of college was as an assistant project manager for an experiential marketing company. She traveled the country and worked with clients such as Target, KABOOM!, and Tractor Supply.

“It was a great experience, and I learned a lot about managing large-scale events, budgets, and teams, but I realized it was not something I wanted to do forever,” Moeslein said. “I helped with some of the digital marketing efforts at this agency and realized I truly enjoyed digital marketing. I continued to learn as much as possible and eventually made the leap.”

When Moeslein moved to Dallas in early 2022 to join AEG, she prioritized participating in philanthropy.

“It is essential to give back, and I wanted to find the right places to volunteer,” she said. “In addition to giving back, community involvement is a great way to meet like-minded individuals in a new city.”

She’s an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Dallas Alumnae Chapter and Baylor University Women’s Council of Dallas. She’s also in her second year on the Dallas CASA Young Professionals Council board and her provisional membership year with the Junior League of Dallas.

How do you motivate yourself and others?

I am a big goal-setter. I like looking at the bigger picture and breaking goals into achievable milestones. I do this for my team’s goals, in addition to personal goals. It helps to acknowledge progress and have a clear sense of achievement throughout the process.

What is your favorite local restaurant or shop?

My favorite local restaurant is Honor Bar. I love the Shrimp Louie salad (and the french fries, of course). My favorite local coffee shop is LDU Coffee. When I first moved to Dallas and lived walking distance to one of their locations, I took my dog to get an iced coffee every Friday.

Is there anything else you think we should know about you?

As a creative outlet, I run The Southern Spoonful, a food blog that uses simplistic all-natural ingredients to help the everyday home cook elevate their every day with my mom, Stacey. We enjoy testing and capturing new recipes for our blog and social media and love to entertain. The Southern Spoonful has been my passion project and is a fun way to test out new digital marketing tools.

What was your first job and what did you learn from it?

My first job was at Nike when I was in high school. … I learned a lot about excellent customer service and time management as I balanced my part-time role with school, sports, and extracurricular activities.

What (or who) motivated you to get involved in the community?

When I moved to Dallas, I knew a tremendous philanthropic community existed, so I wanted to get involved immediately. It is essential to give back, and I wanted to find the right places to volunteer. In addition to giving back, community involvement is a great way to meet like-minded individuals in a new city.

Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

Ten years from now, I see myself continuing to grow my leadership skills and advancing in my career. I plan to continue advancing and mentoring others along the way!

What’s on your bucket list?

The Amalfi Coast is next up on my bucket list! I absolutely love beautiful beach towns with a rich history, and I look forward to exploring it someday.

Who’s your biggest inspiration and why?

My parents are my biggest inspiration. They have challenged me to reach my full potential and always supported and cheered me on. They encouraged me to explore my interests and showed my sister and me the value of hard work and the importance of family.

What was your “lightbulb moment” that led you to your career?

My “lightbulb” moment that led to my career was when I realized how engaging digital marketing was and that I had the opportunity to make a career out of it. My first job out of college was an Assistant Project Manager role for an experiential marketing company. I traveled the U.S. and worked with clients such as Target, KABOOM!, Tractor Supply, and Humboldt Creamery, to name a few. It was a great experience, and I learned a lot about managing large-scale events, budgets, and teams, but I realized it was not something I wanted to do forever. I helped with some of the digital marketing efforts at this agency and realized I truly enjoyed digital marketing. I continued to learn as much as possible and eventually made the leap into a new digital marketing role. I have been in digital ever since!

What’s a fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you?

I’ve lived in three states and four different cities. While I’m not a native Texan, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here!

What would you tell an 18-year-old you?

I would tell an 18-year-old me to keep challenging myself to achieve big goals. While it may not happen overnight, the hard work and dedication does pay off!

What advice do you have for other young professionals?

I would advise other young professionals to find a passion project or hobby they love. It can be easy to get lost in the everyday routine, and taking some time for yourself – even if it’s only 15 minutes is essential. It is also crucial to never stop learning. Find what can set you apart, and continue challenging yourself to learn more!

If someone made a movie about your life, what would it be called and who would play you?

A Corporate Girl’s Guide to Living Well. While I’m not sure who would play me, it would be fun to share what I’ve learned along the way — prioritizing health and wellness and involvement in the community.