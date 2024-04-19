Workforce Dallas

Now, Thompson is the executive director of Workforce Dallas, a hands-on approach to workforce development.

“Reduced crime, improved health, greater educational achievement, and stronger communities — all byproducts of reducing poverty — can be achieved with a laser focus on upskilling and upgrading low-wage workers to higher-paying job opportunities and providing hands-on support to help them succeed at those new jobs,” Thompson said.

He has served in various workforce development leadership roles for 15 years.

As executive director, Thompson focuses on relationships, representing the organization, and developing partnership opportunities.

From a young age, he says God’s purpose for him was influencing lives.

“Whether it was sports, church, school, or anything, I was always trying to help people around me,” he said.

What’s a fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you?

My sons’ names are Michael and Jordan. I really love basketball.

Tell us about your volunteer experience.

It’s the most important thing in life. Being able to volunteer with impactful organizations like the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Goodwill, Salvation Army, and many more gave me the foundation to see firsthand the impact we can have on so many.

What would you tell an 18-year-old you?

Consistency is key. If every single day you give your all to impact at least one person in some way, you will accomplish all of your goals.

What was your first job and what did you learn from it?

My first job was as a camp counselor in my hometown, Memphis, but it was through the mayor’s summer program for teens. I had the best of both worlds. I was able to impact youth but also work with the mayor and learn directly from him. He is still a mentor to this day for me.

Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

With my true passion of impacting lives and love for basketball, hopefully I will be working with the NBA Foundation as the director of outreach. If anyone who reads this knows Mark Cuban and Adam Silver, please introduce me.

What is your favorite local restaurant or shop?

I am a huge family guy, so myself, my wife, and our three sons love dessert. Bahama Bucks is our go to or BJ’s for their pizookies.

What’s on your bucket list?

I really don’t have a bucket list, I am very low key. I just want to change lives and give my family the very best.

Who’s your biggest inspiration and why?

My wife and kids. Every single day is the best ever because of them. They inspire me to be great every single day. I love them so much.

What was your “lightbulb moment” that led you to your career?

This moment really changed my life. While in college, I saw many of my classmates were not going home for holidays, and they said they didn’t because they didn’t have the money and they had no one to go home to because their parents where incarcerated. I went to my college president to see what we can do. She told me to go speak to the mayor about this issue. I did and he told me about a grant that can help and I should apply. I did and got the grant and started a nonprofit with my university called “Inspire All to All Inspire” we where able to impact 300 students with scholarships that led to employment with the city. After that, I knew I could change lives at high level.

How do you motivate yourself and others?

I always remember my why. I have a picture of my family in my wallet and I look at it all the time because they’re my life. I don’t care whats going on in my day; I know with them I can overcome anything.

What advice do you have for other young professionals?

Focus on your path. What God has for you is for you. Don’t worry about what others are doing.

If someone made a movie about your life, what would it be called and who would play you?

Inspire All and I would say Michael B. Jordan.

Is there anything else you think we should know about you?

I am extremely thankful for this honor, and I look forward to inspiring other young professionals to be apart of this.