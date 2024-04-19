Preston Hollow Resident to Lead Texas Women’s Foundation

Texas Women’s Foundation has named Preston Hollow resident Karen Hughes White as its new president and CEO.

White has led nonprofit organizations focused on the needs of women, girls, and children for the past 20 years.

As chief executive officer of Tri Delta sorority from 2014 to 2024, White increased engagement among the organization’s 250,000 members worldwide, helped create a culture of philanthropy, and grew Tri Delta’s Foundation. During her tenure, the foundation more than doubled its assets under management in support of scholarships and needs-based assistance for members.

White has also served as senior vice president of strategic partnerships for ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She began her nonprofit career in cause-related marketing with Susan G. Komen, where she ultimately served as the managing director of sports and sponsorships with responsibility for Komen’s Race for the Cure and 3-Day for the Cure signature events.

White will begin her position on April 29. She will give short remarks on April 30 at Texas Women’s Foundation’s Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Click HERE to purchase tickets or sponsorships.

Texas Women’s Foundation, one of the largest women’s funds in the world, has invested $78.9 million in women and girls since its inception in 1985. Its resources advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through timely research, advocacy, grants and strategic initiatives.