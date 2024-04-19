Scots Clinch Regional Title, State Berth

A year after its season ended in heartbreaking fashion, Highland Park is returning to the boys state golf tournament.

The Scots earned the team title at the Class 6A Region I event this week in Grand Prairie. They finished seven shots ahead of Southlake Carroll, with Jesuit Dallas in third. All three teams will compete at the state tournament on April 29-30 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Brooks Simmons (70-69—139), a junior who is verbally committed to Texas, was the runner-up in the individual standings for HP, while teammate Charles Nelson (72-70—142) tied for sixth.

The regional performance serves as redemption for the perennial power Scots after they were eliminated during the District 7-6A tournament last spring, although Simmons went to state as a solo qualifier.

The Rangers, who survived a second-place playoff at this year’s district tournament, were led by Max Chan (76-69—145), a New Mexico State signee who tied for 11th place.

Meanwhile, the HP girls missed advancing for state as a team by just one stroke. Flower Mound surged in the final round to knock the Lady Scots down to fourth place in the team standings. Grace Heiss (71-79—150) finished in a tie for sixth individually.