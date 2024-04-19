Real Talk: Lori Mann

People Newspapers first met Lori Mann at a networking event for those interested in the retirement community industry.

But don’t be confused: Mann’s interest in making better closets extends to all age groups.

The design consultant with California Closets, 4443 Lovers Lane, boasts a friendly approach to helping residents create organized spaces they will love.

“My customers are not just clients; they become my friends throughout the process,” Mann said. “I love to team up with my friends to bring a big change to their ‘drab’ spaces.”

How long have you been working in closet design?

I have been designing closets and custom storage solutions for seven years. I actually started when my best friend was working as a designer and mentioned that California Closets was hiring and thought I would be a great fit.

What’s the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is meeting new people and then designing a space that reflects their style as well as gives them function and organization.

Now that you’ve been a consultant for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

I would spend more time recording more pictures of the projects, as they are all so different, and the portfolio of many options would be great to have and share with my clients.

What does your dream closet look like?

My dream closet has lights, drawers, beautiful glass doors, and lots of accessories. I am in love with the belt racks, valet rods, and our stunning jewelry organization options.

Got any closet horror stories? Please share.

My horror story would be the closet where the client was having their roof repaired and replaced, and they heard a big bang. They went to their closet, and their shelves and rods had fallen, and the poor people could not get to their clothes. They were not expecting to need a closet until that moment.

What’s a fun fact about yourself?

I was born in December, but I think my parents were just having a hard time thinking of a middle name. They must have been in a hurry to pick a name or something. So, December was my middle name, and then growing up my nickname was ‘Cember. I was so embarrassed, but I guess now, it at least is different.