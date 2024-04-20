Late Struggles Cause HP to Miss Playoffs

Highland Park lost its last four home games of the season, which left the Lady Scots without a return to the Class 6A Region I softball playoffs.

The Lady Scots (12-17, 7-7) fell 7-3 to Richardson in their season finale on Friday, three days after a 10-6 defeat against Irving. They finished one game behind fourth-place Richardson Pearce in the District 7-6A standings.

HP was just 2-5 during the second half of the district schedule — allowing almost 10 runs per game during that span — after winning games in March against district champion Lake Highlands and playoff-bound Irving.

A year ago, the Lady Scots qualified for postseason play and were swept by Arlington Martin in the opening round. HP should get some relief with a return to the 5A classification next season.