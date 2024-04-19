Out & About: Turtle Creek Association Azalea Luncheon

Guests enjoyed an elegant lunch and colorful fashion presentation during the Turtle Creek Association’s Azalea Luncheon at the Harlan Crow Library on March 26.

The association, a leader in preserving the Turtle Creek Corridor’s natural beauty and developing a view for its future, made a milestone announcement about its efforts to tackle the challenges facing Turtle Creek’s health during the event.

“I’m thrilled to share with you that TCA has been allotted $1 million from the 2024 Capital Bond Program to be used towards addressing our dredging and bank stabilization efforts,” the association’s president and CEO, JD Trueblood, said. Since the allocation is contingent upon passing the bond, Trueblood urged attendees to exercise their right to vote.

Guests dined on a three-course luncheon prepared by Chef Mike McCoy, viewed a fashion presentation and a video that highlighted why preserving Turtle Creek’s urban oasis is crucial for the Dallas community, and learned about the association’s key initiatives.

“In the midst of this city of tall buildings, concrete and glass runs a ribbon of water, Turtle Creek,” honorary chair Ann Stuart said. “It houses birds, fish, turtles, ducks – a place of beauty for us to enjoy, but it must be preserved and protected.”