Yurich Twins Set to Share Signing Day
Jack and Emma Yurich have always been close, but their college pursuits will put plenty of distance between them.
The Hillcrest senior twins each will have the opportunity to compete in their respective sports at the next level. Jack will play tennis at Occidental College in Los Angeles, while Emma will play basketball at Roosevelt University in Chicago.
Jack plans to major in biochemistry and Emma will study business. They will hold a signing ceremony together on Thursday at the school.