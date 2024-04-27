Longhorns Advance in Softball Playoffs

W.T. White cruised into the second round of the Class 5A Region II softball playoffs with a 15-0 thumping of Samuell on Friday.

The bi-district victory, which was shortened to four innings because of the mercy rule, extended WTW’s winning streak to 10 games.

The Longhorns (18-11) will face a much tougher challenge against Frisco Reedy in the area round in a best-of-three series next weekend.

Whitney Foster allowed just one hit while striking out eight as the winning pitcher. She also had two hits at the plate. Kendall Tucker paced the Longhorns with three hits, and Mia Oliver had two doubles.

It marks the second playoff win in program history for WTW, which also advanced in 2022. Reedy swept a series against Frisco Lebanon Trail in its playoff opener.

The Longhorns are 18-0 against Dallas ISD opponents this season, including a perfect run through District 11-5A, but they are winless against opponents outside the city.