Scots Earn Top Seed in Lacrosse Playoffs

The road to the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament will feature some familiar landmarks for local traditional powerhouses.

Highland Park will be the top seed in the state quarterfinals this weekend, and will host Southlake Carroll on Saturday, with the winner heading to the state tournament on May 11-12 in Magnolia, located about 40 miles northwest of Houston.

The defending champion Scots (15-3) will look to bounce back after a stunning 7-6 loss to Episcopal School of Dallas in the regular-season finale on April 25. That snapped HP’s eight-game winning streak and was the first loss for the Scots against an in-state opponent this season.

On Friday, No. 4 seed ESD will look to continue that momentum during a quarterfinal matchup against rival Jesuit Dallas. The Eagles (17-4) won the regular-season clash 10-6 on April 5.

Meanwhile, the Rangers (10-6) are looking to avoid their second consecutive quarterfinal exit since winning the state title in 2022, when they defeated ESD in a championship thriller.

The winners of those two quarterfinal games will meet in the state semifinals on May 11, with the championship set for the following day.

The quarterfinal matchups on the other side of the bracket include No. 2 Austin Westlake against Cypress Woods, and No. 3 The Woodlands versus Lake Travis.