Real Talk: Phillip Geheb

Preston Hollow attorney Phillip Geheb spent nearly a decade with Munsch Hardt, becoming a go-to counsel for Matthews Southwest.

He joined the company after representing the Lewisville-based real estate developer on projects such as the Broward County Convention Center Expansion and the Old Dallas High School redevelopment.

As the new senior vice president, he works in downtown Dallas, leading corporate strategy and operations, capital markets, and development projects across all divisions at Matthews Southwest.

“We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to pioneer developments that shape skylines and nurture communities in North Texas and across the United States, Canada, and the Middle East,” president Jack Matthews said.

How did you get into real estate development?

I was a Teach for America corps member in Philadelphia, teaching middle school math after college. I was deeply impacted by how issues such as the lack of affordable housing, living wage jobs, and general investment in my student’s community affected their ability to achieve in the classroom. During graduate school, I visited a redevelopment project in East Berlin and was inspired about the ability of real estate investments to change communities. Thereafter, I focused my remaining coursework and law degree on real estate and economic development and built my law practice around it. My new position at Matthews will help build my skillset to effectuate positive change in Dallas, particularly in south and southern Dallas.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

Be patiently impatient – there is a lot only experience will teach you, and you need to be continually open to new challenges to grow.

What is the best thing about working in real estate?

The tangibility of the work. I love seeing projects come out of the ground and realizing you were a small part in creating change.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

The city is investing almost $5 billion in public infrastructure, parks, and other public spaces in the next 5-7 years. That is on top of the billions of dollars of announced private projects. This is a great time to be in Dallas.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I grew up in Detroit, and I am a big Lions and Tigers fan.