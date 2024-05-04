HP Archers Shine at National Tournament

Highland Park’s archery team finished in 11th place at the recent National Archery in Schools Program Western Nationals in Sandy, Utah.

The Scots took a contingent of 18 archers to nationals, led by Henry Zhu, whose score of 279 was 16th best among sophomores. Others in the top five for HP were Sebastian Stahl, Sean Brandt, Seth Busbee, and Price Whitcomb.

On the girls side, HP’s best scores came from junior Ashley Schumacher and freshman Elle Pace, who each tallied a 277 and placed in the top 20 in their respective divisions. Also shooting well were Lila Biffle, Grace Kong, and Zoe Zaner.