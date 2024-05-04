Jesuit Relay Runs Ninth at State Meet

Jesuit Dallas placed ninth in the Class 6A boys 4×400 relay at the UIL state track and field meet on Saturday in Austin.

The Jesuit quartet of Harlan Beucler, Caden Cutchall, Sean Watson, and Henry Beckman finished the race in 3 minutes, 18 seconds, which was well behind event winner Atascocita. The Rangers qualified with a third-place finish at the Region I meet on April 22 in Arlington.

The race capped an impressive Jesuit career for Beckman, who broke three school records this season, including when he ran the anchor leg of the 4×400 relay at regionals. He also set new marks in the 800 meters and the 4×800 relay.